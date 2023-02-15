Liminal collaborates with Notabene to develop a compliant crypto ecosystem

Liminal, a digital wallet infrastructure platform, has announced a partnership with Notabene, an end-to-end solution for crypto travel rule compliance. As a part of this partnership, both companies are believed will work together to create a safe and compliant crypto ecosystem.

According to an official release, the two companies aim to offer compliance solutions that will help users execute and track their digital asset transactions in a compliant manner. As a part of this partnership, Liminal is expected to integrate Notabene’s travel rule solution with a set of rules to provide a plug-and-play travel rule solution within its platform for its clients. Under this, Liminal’s clients would create profiles in Notabene’s VASP network, where they can also join online product training sessions.

“I believe Liminal and Notabene are committed to making digital asset transactions secure and compliant. With this partnership, we aim to take a step towards achieving this goal. The integrated solution will help to ensure that the cryptocurrency market remains compliant and secure for all users,” Manan Vora, SVP of strategy and operations, Liminal, said.

Moreover, the partnership is expected to benefit both companies as well as the cryptocurrency market. The step is expected to help reduce the risk of non-compliance while providing users with a way to manage their digital assets, and should provide industry-leading compliance technology and expertise, as well as a seamless user experience.

Also Read Binance and Huobi restrict $1.4 million crypto related to North Korean hackers

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn