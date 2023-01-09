Less than 100 BTC ATMs added worldwide in the second half of 2022: Data

While Satoshi Nakamoto’s idea of sound money didn’t include Bitcoin ATMs, they are now regarded as one of the key drivers of Bitcoin’s widespread adoption, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the global Bitcoin ATM network, which in 2021 added thousands of machines every month, however, only saw a net addition of 94 machines over the course of the last six months, starting in July 2022.

Geopolitical unrest and global inflation in 2022, along with a year-long bear market, slowed a number of initiatives aimed at fostering the development of the entire crypto ecosystem. As a result, efforts to put in new Bitcoin ATMs decreased in many nations that had previously led the charge.

Just 94 Bitcoin ATMs were added to the global network in the past six months, from July to the end of 2022. Data from CoinATMRadar confirms that only 4,169 ATMs were added during the first half of the year, Cointelegraph stated.

Despite the global slowdown, nations like Spain and Australia have led the way in the installation of crypto ATMs. When it comes to having the most ATMs, the United States and Canada continue to hold the top two spots. El Salvador, which previously occupied the third spot, is now in fifth place, following Spain and Australia, respectively.

