Lawsuit filed against Silvergate over FTX and Alameda Research-based developments

Silvergate Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation and Alan Lane, CEO, Silvergate, faced a class-action lawsuit at the California Southern District Court around accounts kept by cryptocurrency companies FTX and Alameda Research, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the suit is directed towards holding Silvergate responsible for placing FTX user deposits into Alameda’s bank accounts. It is believed that the lawsuit was filed by plaintiff Joewy Gonzalez on behalf of himself and others related to the situation. Insights from the suit revealed that the plaintiff invested his cryptocurrency-based savings through the FTX exchange as the platform promised investors that they were able to “store assets securely as they gained in value, cash them out or trade them for other assets.”

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the suit highlighted that Silvergate aided and abetted FTX’s fraudulent activities and the exchanges’ breaches of fiduciary duty through improper transfers. As stated in the lawsuit, Silvergate is responsible for its role in “furthering FTX’s investment fraud,” and should return what plaintiff and other investors are eligible to get.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on December 6, 2022, United States senators Elizabeth Warren, John Kennedy and Roger Marshall asked Lane to give answers around the firm’s relationship with Lane.

