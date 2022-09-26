KuCoin Labs’ Lou Yu to speak at Token 249 conference on Web3.0-based developments

Lou Yu, head, KuCoin Labs, the investment division of the global KuCoin exchange, has made the announcement to speak at the Token 2049 conference in Singapore, on the topic of Web3.0 incubations in emerging markets. The presentation is expected to cover a number of directions that KuCoin Labs is focusing on in its activities for promoting Web3.0 adoption and development.

According to the cryptocurrency exchange, support for Web3.0 startups in emerging markets will cover the vectors of KuCoin Labs’ endeavors in Web3.0 space across developing economies, including primary market penetration, research, incubation, and investments. Yu will aim to explore how KuCoin Labs means to support its activities as an institutional incubator and investor by simultaneously handling the roles of a technology pioneer, mentor, and investor. Moreover, Yu is anticipated to talk about team formation approaches, go-to-market strategies, and other types of support KuCoin Labs offers entrepreneurs.

The ultimate goal of the presentation will be to highlight KuCoin Labs’ ongoing efforts at lowering entry thresholds into the Web3.0 space and providing talent to the market, thus, expanding opportunities for various professionals from adjacent industries.

To this aim, KuCoin Labs claims to support post-graduates, entrepreneurs, and native cryptoccurrency developers aiming to enter the Web3.0 space and contribute to its adoption and growth. As part of its activities, KuCoin Labs conducts institutional research and experimentation and holds student club events. Reportedly, Web2.0 entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to resort to KuCoin Labs to receive advisory services on their vectors of operation and gain access to a network of resources.

Going by KuCoin’s official website, founded in 2017, itis a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. Currently, it provides services such as spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, lending, among others.

