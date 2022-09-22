scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Kraken taps insider Ripley to replace CEO Powell

The company has over 9 million clients, according to its website, and processes over $207 billion worth of trades every quarter.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
Kraken taps insider Ripley to replace CEO Powell
Ripley, who joined Kraken in 2016 when it bought his startup Glidera Inc, will take on the chief executive's role after the company finds a new COO, Kraken said.

Crypto exchange Kraken said on Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Dave Ripley would replace top boss Jesse Powell, who is stepping down after more than a decade at the helm.

Ripley, who joined Kraken in 2016 when it bought his startup Glidera Inc, will take on the chief executive’s role after the company finds a new COO, Kraken said.

Powell will become chairman of Kraken’s board, the company added.

Also Read

Earlier this year, the outgoing CEO drew criticism when the company refused to block accounts of Russian users, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, citing the “libertarian values” of cryptocurrencies as one of the major reasons behind the decision.

The company has over 9 million clients, according to its website, and processes over $207 billion worth of trades every quarter.

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.