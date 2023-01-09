KoinX unveils B2B2C-based crypto taxation facility for users

KoinX, an Indian crypto taxation platform, has announced the launch of a B2B2C-integrated crypto taxation and compliance service called KoinX for Tax Professionals. While the service is expected to increase KoinX’s consumer base by 400% by 2023, it also aims to benefit the CA fraternity by reducing their TAT by 99% in comparison to the manual offering.

According to the platform, KoinX for Tax Professionals lets a CA onboard all clients and manage their crypto taxes through a dashboard, where they would be able to view their clients’ portfolio worth, list of exchanges, among others. Apart from this, CAs are expected to get access to KoinX’s “Mastering Crypto tax series,” and also get on live sessions with their crypto tax experts. Moreover, the platform claims to offer its tax professionals visibility and discovery of their firms on its CA directory page.

“I believe that despite the government’s crypto-antagonistic attitude, authorities such as CBDT and CBIS are expected to move towards recovering taxes as the Union Budget approaches. We hope that the introduction of Tax Professionals will enable the CA fraternity, and potentially plug crypto tax leakages in India,” Punit Agarwal, founder and CEO, KoinX, said.

