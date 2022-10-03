Kinder Joy introduces ‘Kinder Joy Natoons’ through metaverse

Kinder Joy, the confectionery brand of Ferrero has introduced ‘Kinder Joy Natoons’ through metaverse at Kidzania on Monday, the company informed.

As per an official release, to experience the metaverse zone, visitors can put on virtual reality VR headsets and go on a Natoons Safari in the Metaverse and learn about animals in a unique way. “The Metaverse Safari will showcase animals which are in the exclusive Natoons collection. Kids will also have an opportunity to take photos in the experience,” the statement read.

“With the launch of Kinder Joy Natoons we wanted to engage children into learning more about animals while having fun with Applaydu. It is our constant endeavour to consistently find new and innovative ways to nurture the imagination and creativity of children through novel content, based on new technology platforms,” Amedeo Aragona, Regional Marketing Manager Indian Subcontinent – Kinder Brands, Ferrero said.

Furthermore, the first Metaverse journey of Kinder Joy will be inaugurated in Delhi and Mumbai on 1st October and will continue from October 9 (Delhi) till October 17 (Mumbai), the company stated.

“Through this hybrid experience not just kids but even young parents will have fun, learn about animals and values of respecting nature and all its creatures – a truly inventive celebration for World Animals Day”, Prerna Uppal, chief partnership officer, KidZania, India, said.

