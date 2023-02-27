Jump.trade unveils NFT drop for its metaverse game called RADDX

Jump.trade, the flagship marketplace and platform of GuardianLink, has introduced non-fungible token (NFT) drops for its first NFT racing game called RADDX Racing Metaverse.

According to an official release, the upcoming RADDX is expected to include races, cop chases, and tournaments. It is believed that the game will offer garages, customisable cars and decals, and other additions to enhance the gameplay. Furthermore, RADDX Racing Metaverse NFT drops should feature multiple collections that include Super Loot – a blind-purchase box, three auctions, the metaverse land NFT blind purchase called Landbox, and a Super Loot Box that can be bought for one dollar on purchase of other boxes.

“We expect a lot of big brands to market presence in a place where there is an abundance of GenZ audience,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, GuardianLink, said.

Moreover, sources suggest that a feature of RADDX Racing Metaverse is the real estate options. Reportedly, Digital LandBoxes will have buildings and other structural elements that can double up as advertising spaces. Each unit of land in RADDX Racing Metaverse is expected to be priced at $1599, and the land can be upgraded with buildings to host advertisements for revenue generation.

Also Read Ukraine clocked $70 million worth crypto funds since Russian invasion

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn