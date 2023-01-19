Jump.trade unveils Meta Cricket League-oriented motion capture NFTs

Jump.trade, a GuardianLink brand, has announced the launch of its motion capture non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the Meta Cricket League (MCL) game. Known as the MCL Signature Shot NFTs, it is believed to be a collection of 10,000 NFTs that are tradable, collectible, and playable in the Meta Cricket League game.

According to the brand, MCL Signature Shot NFTs use motion capture technology to recreate cricket player movements inside the game, enabling players to interact. The launch of these NFTs aims to mark a step forward in the evolution of blockchain gaming and the use of NFTs in the gaming industry. Furthermore, the motion capture technology used to create these NFTs intends to capture the actions and style of real-world cricket players.

“We aim to be at the forefront of innovation in the blockchain gaming industry with the launch of these motion capture NFTs. These MCL Signature Shot NFTs intend to bring a level of realism and immersion to the Meta Cricket League game and allow players to own a piece of the game. We look forward to seeing how players will use these NFTs to enhance their gaming experience and bring a level of authenticity to the metaverse cricketing world,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade, said.

