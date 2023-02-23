Jump.trade to allow zero-royalty fees feature for its users

Jump.trade, the flagship marketplace and platform of GuardianLink, has launched a new project, for users to benefit from a limited-time zero royalty fees and an almost-zero platform fees.

According to an official release, the waiver on the platform and royalty fees could be favourable in attracting people to Web3.0. The platform mentioned that this initiative aims to have an impact on trade volume and median trade cost.

“We believe that it is right that we give our community this benefit, so they can trade without incurring any royalty fees and with almost-zero transaction fees,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and COO, GuardianLink, said.

Moreover, the company highlighted that the zero-royalty and almost-zero fees can bring new people into the non-fungible token (NFT) arena and Jump.trade ecosystem which has the MCL Cricket Metaverse.

Also Read STAN launches community marketplace to benefit gamers and traders

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn