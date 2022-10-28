Jump.trade collaborates with Twitter for its NFT-based experimental display format

Jump.trade, a GuardianLink non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and business-to-consumer (B2C) platform that focuses on gaming NFTs and international brands, has been shortlisted by Twitter for NFT Tweet Tiles, the platform’s newest experimental display format for NFTs. With this partnership, Jump.trade aims to become the first NFT marketplace from South Asia to be featured by Twitter in this pilot.

According to Twitter, for those in its Tweet Tiles experiment, any tweeted link to NFTs from Jump.trade’s collection will provide details of an NFT such as its title and the creator. Apart from Jump.trade, other marketplaces which have beem included in the NFT Tweet Tiles experiment are Rarible, Magic Eden, and Dapper Labs.

It is believed that Jump.trade looks forward to its partnership with Twitter to highlight NFTs as a content form. Twitter’s ongoing Tweet Tiles experiment intends to expand the creative canvas of a Tweet, and give developers more options to engage with audiences on Twitter in a visually appealing, interactive, and customisable way.

“Twitter’s NFT Tweet Tiles experiment aims to be an important milestone in taking NFTs and blockchain manifestations mainstream, expanding its reach and recognition. We look forward to becoming a part of this journey,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink, said.

“Our NFT marketplace Jump.trade already has had the distinction of selling more than 55,000 NFTs in less than 10 minutes during its MCL drop. This partnership with Twitter is expected to be crucial in taking forward our endeavor of making NFTs available for all,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and COO, GuardianLink, mentioned.

Going by GuardianLink’s official website, it is a pioneer and innovator of NFT Technologies with roots embedded in the blockchain world since 2016. As the inventor of Anti.Rip and Wallet.Cipher technologies for the NFT world, the platform is believed to have developed one of the first frameworks of Legitimacy protocol for the NFT ecosystem.

