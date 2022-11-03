JP Morgan completes debut DeFi-based transaction using a public blockchain

Multinational banking firm JP Morgan is believed to have completed its debut cross-chain border transaction through utilisation of decentralised finance (DeFi) using a public blockchain, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the trade was coordinated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) project Guardian on November 2, 2022, which was created as part of a pilot program for exploration of potential decentralised finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets. It is believed that the pilot program was another move towards examination of how traditional financial institutions can utilise tokenised assets and DeFi protocols to conduct financial transactions, among other use cases.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Singapore-based bank called DBS Bank, a Tokyo-based banking firm SBI Digital Asset Holdings, and business leadership platform Oliver Wyman Forum, also participated in the pilot program. It is believed that the trade’s execution took place on Ethereum layer-2 network Polygon, through a modified version of AAVE protocol’s smart contract code. MAS highlighted that a “live cross-currency transaction” happened, which involved tokenised Singaporean Dollar and Japanese Yen deposits, along with a simulation around buying and selling of tokenised government bonds.

“The live pilots led by industry participants demonstrate that with the appropriate guardrails in place, digital assets and decentralized finance have the potential to transform capital markets,” Sopnendu Mohanty, chief financial technology (fintech) officer, MAS, stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that DeFi lending protocol AAVE also commented on the new pilot, with the addition that DeFi trade is considered a milestone for the industry showed a step towards bridging traditional financial assets into DeFi. It is believed that the milestone has come amid predictions made by financial institutions for blockchain-based tokenisation of real-world assets. Through a September, 2022, report, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) predicted that the total volume of tokenised illiquid assets will reach $16.1 trillion by 2030.

