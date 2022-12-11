Is the decentralised market prepared for the foreseeable dip

By Marc Despallieres

As the world economies continue to calculate the impact of impending economic mayhem, the decentralised market seems to encounter a similar road. With a drastic drop in the global cryptocurrency market cap, the upcoming year is probably going to be a bolt from the blue for decentralised assets.

While a lot of negativity remains, this could be a crucial turning point to watch.

Since the price of decentralised assets, specifically cryptocurrencies, is partially correlated to that of equities, a major transition in market mood can have a lasting impact on the entire monetary system. The market cap of Bitcoin stood at $1.28 trillion last year in the month of November. Since then, there has been a significant decrease in the same, with the total market cap at $326 billion as of the first week of December. Other crypto coins have been following a similar trail. The collapse of FTX, a global market in crisis, and an impending recession have led to this fall in market cap.

Nevertheless, as 2023 is only a few days away, what awaits the decentralized market is probably a puzzling question for active investors.

Understanding the relational impact

While the debates between centralised and decentralised assets continue to sway the investor mindset, understanding the relational impact between the prices of both assets becomes extremely necessary. Recently, reports also showed a moderate correlation between the prices of crypto coins and global tech stocks. So even though the equity market might well be the biggest victim of the upcoming dip, the price play of cryptocurrencies will also be something worth watching.

Connecting the dots

The regulatory gap and uncertainty regarding authorisation have already flattened the opportunity graph for decentralised currency. However, as the wall street giant, Goldman Sachs very publicly announced its investment plans in major crypto firms, the confidence in crypto continues to hold.

The bearish mood followed by last month’s drastic drop was probably the outcome of a few adverse instances, like the collapse of FTX. But the extreme volatility present in the market is very clearly the reaction to the forthcoming recession. While all these factors will decide the market cues of 2023, it becomes crucial to connect the various aspects affecting the price of the decentralised market.

The risky turn

Recessions are not dead-ends, they are a part of a broad economic cycle. Many believed that the end of the pandemic will be the inception of flourishing businesses followed by profitable gains.

These beliefs held true for a while until reality hit. Be it the dot com bubble, the housing crisis, or geopolitical factors, these events resulted from the over-expansion of economic activities.

Sustaining the value of an asset is the most important objective for survival in times of slowdowns. No doubt the volatility of decentralised assets, especially cryptocurrencies might pose threat to their value. However, these fluctuations also display the bullish sentiment and the confidence people have in the decentralised market. To be sure, the decentralised market is still a work in process, but the prospective solution the technology strives to bring into the monetary system can have a huge impact on the overall financial ecosystem.

The author is the Chief Strategy and trading officer at Vantage

