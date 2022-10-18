Interpol reportedly creates dedicated unit to tackle crypto crimes￼

According to reports, the International Criminal Police Organisation is preparing to create a specialised division to increase its focus on cryptocurrency-related crimes, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to a report by the Indian news outlet Business Standard on Monday, Interpol, the largest international police organisation, has established a dedicated squad in Singapore to assist nations in battling crimes utilising virtual assets. In advance of its 90th general assembly, which will be attended by prominent police officers from its 195 members from October 18 to October 21, Interpol made the news during a press conference, Cointelegraph.

Jürgen Stock, the secretary general of Interpol, claims that the absence of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether presents significant difficulties for law enforcement organisations. According to Stock, this is “because very often, agencies are not adequately trained and well prepared” to deal cryptocurrency crimes at first.

The most recent initiatives by Interpol to better track cryptocurrency crimes are not the first attempts by the organisation to acquire more knowledge in the field. Since at least 2015, Interpol has been working to increase its knowledge of bitcoin transactions and identify criminal activity in the darknet, Cointelegraph noted.

Cointelegraph further noted that 2020 will see Interpol and Trend Micro collaborate to lessen the cryptojacking that affects routers throughout South-East Asia. The government also collaborated with S2W Lab, a South Korean data intelligence business, to examine dark web activities in March 2020, including bitcoin transactions.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Ripple aims to integrate Ethereum-oriented protocols with the XRP Ledger

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn