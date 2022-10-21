Interpol launches metaverse around global law enforcement

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) is putting on its virtual reality headsets to prepare for crack down on a list of crimes which can happen in the metaverse, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through an October announcement, Interpol has unveiled its first-ever metaverse around law enforcement worldwide, which was introduced at the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi, and is reportedly fully operational. Interpol highlighted that the driver behind the platform’s foray into the metaverse is on account of bad actors leveraging the technology to conduct crimes, while it is estimated that public adoption rates are expected to go up in the next few years.

“As the number of Metaverse users grows and the technology further develops, the list of possible crimes will only expand to potentially include crimes against children, data theft, money laundering, financial fraud, counterfeiting, ransomware, phishing, and sexual assault and harassment,” the announcement stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, people have been subjected to imprisonment for their actions in the metaverse. At a Delhi event, Interpol also revealed plans for development of a division towards the cracking down on cryptocurrency crimes. Jurgen Stock, secretary, Interpol, emphasised the need for a specified unit, as many law units reportedly do not carry the necessary equipments to deal with the complexities around the sector.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Praveen Sinha, special director, India’s Central Bureau of Investigations, stated that it has become difficult to survey cybercrime on account of its global nature, and that the coordination factor is necessary for making the efforts worth it. “The only answer is international cooperation, coordination, trust, and real-time sharing of information,” Sinha said. It is believed that the new Interpol metaverse will permit registered users to visit the platform to take a tour, and partake in forensic investigation courses, among others.

