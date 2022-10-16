India aims to develop crypto SOPs during G20 presidency: FM Sitharaman

India’s plan to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cryptocurrencies during its G20 presidency, which runs from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, was made public by Nirmala Sitharaman, the country’s finance minister, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Sitharaman has previously called for international cooperation to decide on the future of cryptocurrencies and has been wary of widespread use of cryptocurrencies due to threats to financial stability. On October 15, she affirmed, “That (crypto) will also be part of India’s thing (agenda during G20 presidency)” while addressing to local Indian reporters.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international meeting for discussing the most important problems affecting the world economy. No nation can manage or control cryptocurrency successfully on its own, claims Sitharaman, who also notes that. “But if it’s a question of platforms, trading of assets which have been created, buying and selling making profits and, more importantly in all, these countries are in a position to understand the money trade, are we in a position to establish for what purpose it’s being used?”

Cointelegraph further noted that Sitharaman also brought up the Enforcement Directorate, an Indian law enforcement organisation, which had discovered the usage of cryptocurrency assets in money laundering. She continued by saying that the G20 members shared the same worries and emphasised the importance of having all nations participate in the effective regulation of crypto assets.

The Reserve Bank of India published a list of suggested characteristics and justification for its under-construction central bank digital currency on October 7. (CBDC).

