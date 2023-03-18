Increasing use of AI-based technology in the recruitment space

By Aditya Malik

In today’s fast-paced world, organizations constantly seek innovative ways to optimize their recruitment process and find the best talent. With rapid technological advancements, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a promising solution in the recruitment space. According to a report , a majority of HR professionals, approximately 67%, believe that AI brings numerous benefits and positively impacts the recruitment process.

So what is AI recruitment? — AI recruitment involves using artificial intelligence to improve the talent acquisition process. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, recruiters can automate manual tasks and streamline the recruiting workflow. For example, AI-based tools can quickly and efficiently perform repetitive, high-volume tasks. It will free recruiters to focus on more strategic tasks like building relationships with candidates.

The use of AI Tools in the Recruitment Process

AI-based recruitment tools are transforming how recruiters source, screen, and select candidates, making the process faster, more efficient, and more accurate. Chatbots are used to communicate with candidates, provide personalized responses, and conduct initial screenings. They use NLP and machine learning algorithms to interact with candidates and provide them with a seamless experience.

Resume screening tools are also gaining popularity, as they can quickly and efficiently screen resumes for keywords, qualifications, and experience. For example, using AI-powered Applicant Tracking System (ATS) allows recruiters to scan hundreds of CVs, identify suitable candidates, and streamline the selection process. Moreover, Predictive analytics tools can analyze data from multiple sources, including social media, to predict which candidates are most likely to succeed in a particular role. It enables recruiters to make data-driven decisions and identify top talent.

Video interviewing is another AI-based tool used to conduct initial interviews with candidates. These tools use facial recognition, sentiment analysis, and other AI technologies to assess candidates’ skills, personality, and suitability. Additionally, candidate matching tools use AI algorithms to match candidates’ skills, experience, and qualifications with job requirements and identify suitable candidates quickly and efficiently.

(Image Source: myHRfuture)

Let’s take a closer look with the help of an example. HCL Technologies, an IT giant, uses an AI-powered platform called HCL TalentCare to automate recruitment processes. It analyzes job vacancies and candidate resumes to identify the best-fit candidates for a role. It also has a chatbot that provides real-time feedback to candidates and offers so much more. It has helped reduce HCL’s time-to-hire and improved candidate quality. Tech Mahindra and Unilever are among other companies sailing on the boat of AI recruitment.

AI-Powered Recruitment Tools: The Game-Changer for Recruiters

For startups or any other company, big or small, looking to level up their recruitment game, AI could be a complete game-changer in the following ways:

Saving time and resources: AI-based recruitment tools can automate several recruitment processes. Chatbots and other tools can provide candidates a personalized and seamless experience, enabling them to engage with recruiters and receive spontaneous feedback. It frees recruiters to focus on more strategic tasks, such as building relationships with candidates and improving the overall candidate experience.

Improved accuracy and efficiency: AI tools can provide better accuracy and efficiency in the recruitment process. They can analyze large amounts of data, identify patterns and insights that humans might miss, and perform tasks more quickly and efficiently. Hence, the recruitment process is more accurate, with a higher chance of identifying top talent, and more streamlined, leading to faster time-to-hire, which is particularly important in highly competitive industries.

Eliminating biases: AI-based tools can also help eliminate biases in the recruitment process by focusing on candidate qualifications, skills, and experience. It removes the potential for unconscious biases, such as those based on gender, age, ethnicity, or race, from influencing the selection process.

The Overlooked Aspect

It is crucial to consider that while technical skills are essential, they alone can not guarantee success in a role. The adage goes, “You can hire a Wozniak but can’t make him build a product you want.” It underscores the importance of evaluating a candidate’s technical abilities and ability to align with the organization’s goals and culture. Therefore, when using AI-based recruitment tools, hiring managers can ensure that the algorithms are not inadvertently perpetuating biases or focusing solely on technical skills.

Rather, a holistic approach that considers hard and soft skills can work miraculously for identifying top talent that will thrive within the organization, particularly for product companies. By taking an employee-centric approach, companies can build a team that is skilled and aligned with the company’s values and vision. AI-based tools can aid in this process by analyzing data on a candidate’s background, experience, and communication style to provide a more comprehensive view of their fit within the organization.

Future Outlook

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the recruitment industry. The growth of AI-based recruitment tools is expected to accompany technological advances, such as augmented reality and virtual reality. While AI has the potential to enhance the application screening process by saving time for recruiters, it’s important to be mindful of unintentional biases that may be present. Therefore, exercising supervision and quality control over the judgments based on AI outputs can lead to even better results. AI is paving the way for smart hiring, and the future of recruitment looks promising.

The author is founder, ValueMatrix.ai

