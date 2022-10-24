How India is shaping the blockchain ecosystem for the world as a leader

By Sakina Arsiwala

India at 75 stands tall as one of the world’s most promising economies that counts its young population, innovation and technological capabilities as among its most valuable assets. It is the second largest consumer of the internet in the world, next to China, and is rolling out its carpet for 5G technology that is likely to commence in the coming months. India has always utilized technology to solve its complexities and benefit society at large. Fast transformation into a digital economy has shown the world how to leverage path-breaking initiatives such as Digital India and e-governance for economic resilience. Today, the country stands at the cusp of digital transformation and it has a great chance to lead policy formations in emerging technologies such as Web3, cryptocurrency, and blockchain.

As Web3 technology is new, concerns have been raised around it regarding safety, privacy and financial risks, which are valid and expected. At this juncture, it is rational to analyze and explore all viewpoints critically before concluding the formation of any regulatory framework. It is very encouraging that the Indian government took the right step by taxing crypto trading rather than pursuing a complete ban. This both keeps the space for dialogue and development open, and also serves to keep India ahead in the global tech race. To contribute to the ecosystem for blockchain technology and its overall application, the Indian Government has launched a website as a hub for blockchain technology in India.

By the time India became a dominant force by developing a strong Indian Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector, the West had already taken a big leap in high tech by seizing or capturing the vast opportunities ushered in during the rise of internet-enabled technologies. As Web3 is still at a nascent stage across the globe, India has the best chance with all the necessary means to set up a robust policy framework around internet governance and commerce.

According to a recent FICCI-EY report, the opportunities for India in Web3, blockchain, crypto and NFTs are huge. The report predicts that Web3, and blockchain are crucial for India’s growth as an economic superpower, and can add $1.1 trillion to India’s GDP by 2032. Similarly, NFTs are projected to grow into a market of $1 trillion or more. It is important to note that India covered the distance from 100 million internet users to one billion in less than a decade. With opportunities knocking on its door, India can’t afford to miss the bus. There is a strict need for proactive policy formation around Web3 and emerging technologies. Moreover, having the right vision in place can prevent brain drain and migration of talent to other countries. The government needs to encourage Web3 entrepreneurs and support them in setting up and scaling their ventures for Atmanirbhar Bharat in this emerging space.

In addition, the decentralized nature of crypto has empowered content creators who are now able to directly engage with audiences, earning and contributing to the development of India’s creator economy. The creator economy has recently grown to INR 1,300 crore as small, medium and global brands are navigating digital space and engaging with content creators. India has bolstered its position in the startup space and is currently the third largest startup ecosystem globally. The great potential presents a massive opportunity for startups working in Web3. Per a NASSCOM report, more than 8 lakh jobs can be created in India in this sector by 2030, making it critical to eliminate policy-related bottlenecks with a robust and clear framework.

India has to decide on standards, policies, and protocols to lay the groundwork for the development and rise of cutting-edge technologies. With India becoming a key partner in global conversations, it has a significant role to play as the world transitions to a Web3 ecosystem. India has the talent, resources and vision to be a leader in the global tech space. The time is right and opportune for Indian policymakers to accelerate India’s rise in Web3 with a clear roadmap for the opportunities ahead.

The author is co-founder, Taki

