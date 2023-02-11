How DeFi is growing rapidly and revolutionising money and finance

By Punit Agarwal

The technology called DeFi:

Decentralized Finance (or DeFi) is on the way to solidifying itself as a groundbreaking technology in the financial space. With people beginning to understand its potential and transparency, DeFi seems to make more sense for a more streamlined global financial ecosystem.

Being a blockchain-based concept, DeFi is an independent framework that’s outside of any kind of jurisdiction. With privacy at its heart, this technology is the motivating force behind its potential adoption in the current financial landscape.

How does DeFi command an upper hand over the Traditional Financial System:

Having transparent operations – Our traditional finance system works on undisclosed transaction processing algorithms that could hinder payments over suspicions. Not to mention being prone to malfunctions. DeFi systems on the other hand feature an open-source code – allowing users to examine the code and decide for themselves about the credibility of the software they are using. The anonymity of transactions also makes it easier to rely on this framework.

Enabling cross-border transactions – Where traditional financial systems find it difficult to enable cross-border payments, DeFi has found its way to bypass those concerns. This system allows you to exchange tokens to any wallet in the world. These tokens then translate into regular currency through our banks.

Data safety – As data is the currency of the 21st century, the need to have a know-how of your data is equally important. In such cases, the DeFi economy protocols run on a decentralized architecture. The distribution of every module of the system into multiple users makes it difficult to break.

The inclusion of DeFi in our day-to-day lives could drastically influence how we as humans exchange value and information. Eliminating the need for financial bureaucracy opens doors to more exchange of value between countries and economies.

So, why not DeFi?

Well, not yet at least!

A DeFi ecosystem clearly has significant advantages over a traditional financial system. The framework, however, is still under major development, something that more investments in this space can speed up.

Despite its efficiency though, its implementation in our current banking and financial systems is still a hurdle. Since the general public and even the banks themselves are yet to find a proper use case for DeFi with debt and equity markets, it’s a bit hard for the general population to understand the framework of DeFi in their everyday transactional life

Will DeFi remain anonymous among the mass public in the future?

With the sheer level of transparency that DeFi offers, we’re already seeing growing use cases of this technology. A number of programs and apps have already been developed using DeFi.

DAI, which has a user base of more than 20,000 people, is a DeFi app that makes it possible for people to receive loans against their Ethereum.

Another example is Dharma, which operates as a lending platform that provides loans to people despite their credit score, holding Ethereum as collateral.

In the same way, Bancor Network, allows users to trade cryptocurrencies without the need for an intermediary.

With the growth in blockchain technology, we are bound to witness more adaptability and use cases of the DeFi network too. Especially, since it seems to improve business functionalities and combat fraudulent behavior, it could easily lead to a very streamlined financial ecosystem around the world.

While DeFi is still in its early stages, it’s no doubt one of the most innovative technologies. DeFi has what it takes to do a complete makeover of our financial institutions.

And it all starts with us learning more about the technology and the government allowing the development of such projects within their countries. These initiatives are important as the world gets smarter about finance and money management.

The author is founder, KoinX

