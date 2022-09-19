How casual gaming could be a ‘huge’ Bitcoin on-ramp

You may now earn Satoshis, a negligible portion of Bitcoin, by playing games like Counter-Strike, Snake, and Solitaire (BTC). Cointelegraph met with executives from Zebedee, a gaming platform that would “Transform gaming with the power of Bitcoin,” and Thndr Games, a play-to-earn (P2E) business based on Bitcoin, Cointelegraph reported.

According to Cointelegraph, instant microtransactions of Sats may now instantly pay out to gamers all across the world thanks to the Lightning Network (LN), a layer-2 payment mechanism built on top of Bitcoin. According to Ben Cousens, chief strategy officer at Zebedee, “this actually fills a need in gaming.”

A common market for Bitcoiner businesses, the global south is home to about 60% of Thndr Game’s users. Instable governments, erratic currency markets, and less robust socioeconomic development are problems in emerging markets.

In this situation, Bitcoin as an asset can offer many people a financial lifeline. Additionally, Bitcoin the protocol now offers a method of escape in addition to modest financial incentives, thanks to near-instant payment rails and Bitcoin-centric games. For instance, at Zebedee, the typical transaction size is negligibly small—just $0.02.

Cousens says it’s difficult to underestimate the potential impact casual gaming could have on the adoption of Bitcoin because he is fully aware of the danger of “Hyperfinancialization” of gaming products. “About 10 million people have downloaded a subpar casual smartphone game […] You only win one or two matches, and El Salvador is dwarfed.

The Bitcoin Law enabled El Salvador’s whole population of 6.4 million to start earning, saving, and using bitcoin. Microsoft estimates that Solitaire has 35 million monthly users. That’s only one game, too.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

