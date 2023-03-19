How can Blockchain Ensure Better Cybersecurity? 

By Alankar Saxena

Blockchain is one of the widely talked about topics in today’s world. Be it industries or governments across the globe that want to adopt this technology for its benefits. On the other hand, in a world where cyber crimes are increasing daily, cybersecurity has become a crucial aspect of modern-day operations to protect businesses and services from cyber threats. Even though blockchain and cybersecurity are two different fields, they are trying to solve the same problem. This synergy can bring about improved data protection, reduce the risk of fraud, and increase transparency and accountability in various sectors

Ways Blockchain and Cybersecurity can Work Together

As technology continues to evolve, cybersecurity threats have become more complex. Blockchain can solve these by enhancing better security of data.

It can secure digital identity

In a digital era, blockchain can help secure and manage digital identities in a decentralized manner. Individuals can have more control over their personal information by creating a distributed ledger of identity data. Organizations can also have a more secure way to verify the identity of their users this way. Additionally, blockchain can enable users to authenticate themselves without relying on a third-party identity provider, reducing the risk of identity theft and ensuring better cybersecurity.

Can store data safely

Blockchain provides high security for sensitive data such as medical records, financial information, and confidential business data. Using cryptography and distributed ledger technology, blockchain can ensure that sensitive data is only accessible to authorized users and cannot be tampered. Additionally, blockchain can provide a secure and transparent way to track who has accessed sensitive data and when. It can help organizations to detect and respond to potential data breaches more quickly.

Prevents data tampering

With increasing cyberattacks by tampering with data, blockchain can play a vital role in solving this. It can create a tamper-proof data record by using cryptographic algorithms to secure transactions and blocks of data. Each block in a blockchain contains a unique cryptographic hash generated based on the contents of the block. Any attempt to modify the contents of a block will result in a new hash value, which will break the chain of hashes that links all the blocks together. This makes it extremely difficult for an attacker to modify data stored in a blockchain without detection.

Enhances better security

Blockchain can create a more secure and resilient network by distributing data and processing power across multiple nodes. This makes it harder for attackers to compromise the network because they would need to compromise most of the nodes to make changes to the blockchain. Additionally, the decentralized nature of blockchain can reduce the risk of a single point of failure, a common vulnerability in centralized networks.

Improving incident response

As blockchain can provide an immutable record of security incidents, it can be used to improve incident response. By creating a permanent record of security incidents, organizations can better understand the nature of cyber threats and develop more effective strategies for responding to them. Additionally, blockchain’s transparency and audibility can help organizations identify the source of security incidents and track the data flow in the event of a breach.

Conclusion

Overall, blockchain technology has the potential to significantly enhance cybersecurity by providing a more secure and transparent way to store and transfer data. By leveraging the unique features of blockchain, organizations can improve the security and resilience of their networks and data and better respond to potential cyber threats.

The author is Co-founder and CTO, Mudrex

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn