House of Gaming enters into a partnership with GameFi-based Colexion 

House of Gaming, a technology firm aimed at developing Esports in India, has announced an exclusive partnership with Colexion, a premium GameFi ecosystem that aims to enrich user experience through the utility of digital collectables. The association aims to shed insight on upcoming gaming initiatives.

“We look forward to partnering with Colexion, one of the premium GameFi ecosystems, through this partnership; House of Gaming aims to enrich user experiences by creating value through unique utilities provided by digital collectibles. I believe House of Gaming is bringing the future of gaming (blockchain-based games) to the masses by bringing Web3.0 to the grassroots of India with its portfolio of gaming titles. We aim to elevate itself to be a powerhouse for providing entertainment across Esports, games and the blockchain,” Yash Pariani, co-founder and CEO, House of Gaming, said.

“We look forward to our partnership with one of the Esports brands, House of Gaming. Being one of Asia’s brands in the marketplaces that allow fans to buy, trade, and sell unique digital collectables, this partnership aims to allow it to break into the blockchain world,” Abhay Aggarwal, CEO, Colexion, said.

Recently, the House of Gaming platform also announced its partnership with blockchain platform called Polygon, for introducing gaming digital collectables through Hefty Games. After the recent announcement of Hefty Art bringing legend MF Husain’s paintings into the metaverse, Hefty Entertainment joined hands with T Series and Hefty Games is another vertical under the Hefty metaverse. Adding to this, Hefty Games is expected to introduce blockchain gaming, bringing exclusive play-2-earn (P2E) games to India and projects with gaming utilities.

Going by House of Gaming’s official website, it is a technology company aiming to develop Esports in India through its four verticals, Indian Gaming League, Hefty Games and GameGods.

