Hong Kong lawmaker wants to turn CBDC into stablecoin

Hong Kong officials are considering issuing a CBDC in the form of a stablecoin backed by the government as they search for new ideas for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang thinks that making the e-HKD into a stablecoin would facilitate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like Web3.0.

According to Wu Jiezhuang in an interview with China Blockchain News on January 5, turning e-HKD into a stablecoin has the potential to effectively address the dangers connected to virtual assets in Web3. The lawmaker contends that a design for the Hong Kong digital dollar would help the government win the confidence of investors in the Web3 sector and better safeguard users from problems like hacks.

Cointelegraph further stated that in addition to serving on the Hong Kong Legislative Council, Wu Jiezhuang founded G-Rocket, a startup accelerator with the mission of luring 1,000 Web3 companies to the city-state over the following three years. In 2016, he and Jonny Ng Kit-Chong, a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, co-founded G-Rocket.

