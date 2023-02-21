Hong Kong drafts approaching crypto licensing-based framework

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has called for public consultation on its newly proposed licensing regime around cryptocurrency exchanges. It is believed that the regime will be initiated from June, 2023.

According to an official release, on February 20, 2023, SFC issued a statement on the consultation process, defining a new licensing framework for all Hong Kong-based centralised cryptocurrency trading platforms. Experts believe that SFC’s regulatory guidelines are dependent on current requirements for licensed securities brokers and automated trading venues, while changes have been made to existing prerequisites.

“As has been our philosophy since 2018, our proposed requirements for virtual asset trading platforms include robust measures to protect investors, following the ‘same business, same risks, same rules’ principle,” Julia Leung, CEO, SFC, stated.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, any entity giving cryptocurrency-related services must file for a license from SFC. Moreover, certain requisites have been laid out for cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers such as safe custody of assets, Know Your Customer, conflicts of interest, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing, risk management, Anti-Money Laundering/counter-financing of terrorism, prevention of market misconduct, among others.

Reportedly, businesses that plan to continue operating and applying for a license are encouraged to go through existing systems and controls, to comply with requirements of the upcoming regime. In addition, exchanges and service providers that do not plan to apply for a license will have to shut down their Hong Kong operations.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

