Hong Kong brokers prepare for SFC approval prior to new digital asset trading regulation

Hong Kong-based financial services providers have started to take the beginning steps to provide services to retail investors, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, brokers and fund managers from the region have asked for advice around licensing requirements prior to new legislation. Reportedly, Hong Kong-oriented lawmakers approved an amendment for the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) in December, 2022. It is believed that the ordinance states a new licensing scheme for virtual asset service providers which will permit retail investors the ability to ensure trading in virtual assets, which is restricted to proof of around one million dollars in bankable assets.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Victory Securities and Interactive Brokers were the first two Hong Kong-based brokers with SFC to trade virtual assets for their professional clients. Insights provided by Robert Lui, digital asset leader, Deloitte Hong Kong, revealed that retail investors will be able to ensure trading in virtual assets with a large market capitalisation and liquidity. Reportedly, Hong Kong-based brokers don’t need license for servicing clients trading Hong Kong-listed exchange-traded fund futures on the basis of Bitcoin and Ether

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the new licensing was expected to happen on March 1, 2023. However, the date was rescheduled for June 1, 2023, for giving preparation time to virtual asset service providers. This development has reportedly happened after SEC’s appointment of Julia Leung as its new chief executive. Recently, an investor on behalf of Central Bank of Hong Kong highlighted investor protection regulations.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

