Hollywood personalties have started to enter the cryptocurrency ecosystem since 2021

The cryptocurrency assets ecosystem has been reportedly inclusive of A-list celebrities over the years due to being driven by the non-fungible tokens (NFT) hype of 2021. However, despite the implications of the bear market and fall in cryptocurrency prices, celebrities are expected to provide support for the cryptocurrency market, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, UFC fighter Conor McGregor has recently entered into a partnership with cryptocurrency trading application Tiger.Trade. Insights from the deal stated that McGregor will feature in an in-house game for users to play and win exclusive prizes. Reportedly, McGregor’s relation with cryptocurrency has been indirect through with Crypto.com. Marshall Mathers, also known as Eminem, is known for making investment in NFTs rather than trying to sell their collections. Mathers bought Bored Ape ‘EminApe’ NFT for $460,000. Eminem’s connection with cryptocurrency goes back to 2018, when he specified Bitcoin (BTC) in his then released album Kamikaze.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, tennis player Maria Sharpova, along with celebrities such as Gal Gadot, Bruce Willis and Justin Bieber; made investment in cryptocurrency payment solution Moonpay. Through this investment, Sharpova marked her entry into the cryptocurrency world, with her yet to unveil investment plans for cryptocurrency assets. Music artist Snoop Dogg first instance with cryptocurrencies started off with him warning against impersonators marketing fake Snoop Dogg-branded tokens and NFTs. Dogg also collaborated with cryptocurrency projects such as cryptocurrency exchanges, Web3.0, games, and NFTs, for ensuring mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that boxing player Floyd Mayweather entered the cryptoverse in 2018, through promotion of a cryptocurrency scam called Centra Tech. As a result, Mayweather and co-promoter Dj Khaled had to pay fines of $600,000 and $150,000, respectively. Hollywood actor Matt Damon received one million dollars as donations from cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com for Water.org, a clean water initiative created by Damon and Gary White in 2009.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

