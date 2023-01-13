Hefty.art to host a digital art auction inspired by Kohinoor

Hefty.art, a Web3.0-based platform, has collaborated with curator Kunel Gaur. It is believed that the initiative aims to call on artists from across the country to work on a digitally native auction for up to 23 unique artworks inspired by the Kohinoor diamond.

According to an official release, the project intends to highlight on fronts ranging from visual arts, technology, cinema, spirituality, politics, amongst others. The collection is believed to consist of 23 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in editions of 10. Some of the artists who are expected to take part include The Big Fat Minimalist, Prateek Vatash, Reshidev Rk, Setu Choudhary, Frick Ltd, Amar Chaurasia, Anubhav Kesarwani and Rohan Joglekar.

Moreover, Hefty.art plans to donate 30% of the proceeds to the Crayon initiative by Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, which sponsors disadvantaged artists. Reportedly, the digital artworks will be available for purchase from January 19, 2023, on the Web3.0 platform’s website.

“For the curation of Kollur, with HEFTY.art, I was inclined to engage creators with a socio-political narrative,” Kunel Gaur, founder, Animal, Nubula and Indianama, said.

