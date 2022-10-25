Hashed’s Kim Seo-Joon fails to show up for hearing on Terra’s collapse

Kim Seo-Joon, early Terra investor, and CEO, Hashed, a venture capital firm, has cited the presence of a stressful situation post the Terra crash as the reason for not turing up at South Korea’s National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Seo-Joon was one of the six people who was selected to provide his participation in the South Korean parliament’s latest inquiry for better understanding of events which resulted in the $40 million wipe out of Terra’s cryptocurrencies. Insights from a letter by Seo-Joon stated that he suffered mental harm post unprecedented collapse of LUNC and de-pegging of its related algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD Classic (USTC).

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, along with the letter submitted to the National Assembly, Seo-Joon attached an expert opinion and medical certificate which showed that he had been hospitalised and has been receiving psychiatric treatment since July 29, 2022. A few months post the Luna Classic (LUNC) collapse, Seo-Joon unveiled that Hashed made a suffering of $3.6 billion loss from its highest value in April, 2022, having owned 30 million LUNC tokens. Earlier this month, the chairman of South Korea exchange Bithumb, Lee Jung-hoon, also failed to go at the partliamentary hearing on October 6, 2022, citing a panic order as the reason for his no-show.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that other witnesses were asked to come for the various stages of the inquiry, including Bithumb major shareholder Kang Jong-hyun, CEO of Dunamu which runs South Korea’s largest crypto exchange UpBit Lee Seok-woo, Chai Holdco director Shin Hyun-sung and Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin. Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO, Terra, was not listed to be inquired Korea’s Political Affairs Committee, as law enforcement units throughout the globe are attempting to try and track his whereabouts.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

