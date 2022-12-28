scorecardresearch
Hal Finney’s wife Fran Finney announces Bitcoin charity event for ALS-stricken people

It is believed that the announcement was made using Hal Finney’s official Twitter handle

Written by FE Digital Currency
In August, 2009, Hal Finney was diagnosed with ALS

Fran Finney, wife of Hal Finney, a crypto pioneer, has revealed a charity event to help victims suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through Twitter, Fran Finney asked Bitcoin users to participate in a half marathon and share their experiences on social media between January 1-10, 2023, for securing funds. It is believed that the announcement was made using Hal Finney’s official Twitter handle. 

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, “Running Bitcoin” – named after the first-ever Bitcoin tweet post Bitcoin going live in 2009 – is being kept to cooperate with the ALS Association Golden West Chapter. Insights provided by the website stated that the organisation gives equipment loans and educational materials to ALS-stricken people. The charity highlighted its intention to raise funds from the event through sale of official Running Bitcoin T-shirts and rare Hal Finney collectibles to certain contributors.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in 2004, Hal Finney developed Reusable Proof-of-Work (RPOW) , to permit reuse of Hashcash coins by recipients. Reportedly, Hal Finney made contributions towards the Bitcoin codebase in 2008 and early 2009, before its public release in January, 2009. In August, 2009, Hal Finney was diagnosed with ALS. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 01:26:37 pm