Hackers drain $8M in assets from Bitkeep wallets

A BitKeep wallet exploit that is still active saw hackers steal about $8 million, as reported by Cointelegraph.

On December 26, some BitKeep users who use the multichain cryptocurrency wallet claimed that money was being taken out of their wallets and transferred while they were not using them. The BitKeep team acknowledged that some APK package downloads had been compromised by some attackers and installed with malicious code in their official Telegram group.

Cointelegraph further noted that the BitKeep team advised its users to move their money to a wallet that originated from an official source, such as Google Play or the Apple App Store, as the hack continues. In addition, the team urged members of the community to use newly created wallet addresses because their old ones may have already been “leaked to hackers.” The BitKeep team requested that the impacted users submit the pertinent information using a Google form in order to aid in the investigation.

On October 17, a bug in the BitKeep wallet caused the attacker to flee with $1 million worth of BNB. Through the use of a service that permitted token swaps, the exploit was carried out. The wallet company shut down the service and promised to compensate all impacted customers, Cointelegraph further noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

