GuardianLink unveils Soulbound Tokens to reward its employees 

GuardianLink, an Indian crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem provider, has announced the launch of its annual awards and recognition event Sparkles, scheduled to be held on February 3, 2023.

According to the ecosystem provider, it will confer rewards and recognition for its employees as Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), based on Ethereum, and cannot be traded or transferred. Moreover, the rewarded employees are expected to be able to retain their rewards on blockchain, with the ability to showcase their achievements to future employers.

“We believe that talents should be recognised and rewarded, and the GuardianLink family should have something to look forward to as a mark of recognition of their efforts! It is in this endeavour and to be in line with our vision of using the blockchain technology to its maximum potential that we look forward to giving our employees the recognition they deserve as SBTs. While the world aims to progress towards completely going digital, we, as a digital collectible technology enablement organisation, are desiring to be the harbinger of this transformation!” Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO, GuardianLink, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn