scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

GuardianLink includes Kirthiga Reddy to Jump.trade’s team of advisors

According to an official release, this step aims to help brands and creators related to Web3.0

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Jump.trade’s official website, it’s a brand and gaming NFT marketplace
Going by Jump.trade’s official website, it’s a brand and gaming NFT marketplace

GuardianLink, the 360° digital collectible ecosystem enabler, has announced the addition of Kirthiga Reddy to the team of advisors. 

“We look forward to having Kirthiga Reddy join GuardianLink as an advisor. As a digital collectible ecosystem enabler, we intend to share our learnings and partner on infrastructure building and digital collectible utilities to fuel virtualness’ growth,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO,  GuardianLink, said.

According to an official release, Reddy joining GuardianLink’s Jump.trade aims to show the organisation’s commitment towards providing solutions to brands and creators, who look forward to creating a presence in the Web3.0 world.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
web3.0

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:04 IST