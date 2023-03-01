GuardianLink includes Kirthiga Reddy to Jump.trade’s team of advisors

GuardianLink, the 360° digital collectible ecosystem enabler, has announced the addition of Kirthiga Reddy to the team of advisors.

“We look forward to having Kirthiga Reddy join GuardianLink as an advisor. As a digital collectible ecosystem enabler, we intend to share our learnings and partner on infrastructure building and digital collectible utilities to fuel virtualness’ growth,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink, said.

According to an official release, Reddy joining GuardianLink’s Jump.trade aims to show the organisation’s commitment towards providing solutions to brands and creators, who look forward to creating a presence in the Web3.0 world.

