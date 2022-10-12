Grayscale files brief against SEC to challenge their denial of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s conversion

Digital asset manager Grayscale has made the filing of its opening brief against the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) against the platform’s decision of denying Grayscale’s application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to a spot Bitcoin ETF, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the digital asset management firm filed its starting legal brief in October at the US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia Circuit, by making the claim of SEC’s knockback to be arbitrary. Reportedly, Grayscale made the point that SEC’s treatment towards Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) with harness on account of statuory authority. Grayscale’s attorneys argued that Bitcoin Futures ETFs were previously appointed by SEC on account of price generation based on the parameters as the spot Bitcoin ETF.

“Although Bitcoin may be a relatively new asset, the legal issue here is straightforward. The Commission has violated the APA’s most basic requirements by failing to justify its vastly different treatment of Bitcoin Futures ETPs and spot Bitcoin ETPs,” Grayscale attorneys mentioned.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, attorneys for Grayscale highlighted that the market test oriented implications are only applied to Bitcoin-oriented ETPs, which instilled the believe in them that they have been subjected to discriminations. Grayscale reportedly argued that SEC’s decision caused harm to 850,000 investors who own shares in Trust.

“Given that the Commission did not approve the Trust to trade as an ETP on the Exchange, the value of its shares cannot closely track the value of the Trust’s underlying Bitcoin assets— depriving Trust shareholders of billions of dollars in value,“ Grayscale stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the filing in the US Court of Appeals arrived post SEC officially denying Grayscale’s application around GBTC’s conversion to a spot Bitcoin ETF. Insights from Grayscale emphasised that the SEC is required to submit its brief in November. It is believed that Grayscale had $26.4 billion in assets under management (AUM) in March, 2022.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

