GoSats unveils #BitcoinFootballFiesta reward campaign on FIFA World Cup, 2022

GoSats, an Indian Bitcoin rewards platform, has launched a reward campaign with their #BitcoinFootballFiesta that is designed to celebrate the FIFA World Cup, 2022.

According to the platform, the campaign is going to be running for the duration of the FIFA World Cup, which started from November 20, 2022. During this period, GoSats application users will get a chance to stack Bitcoin with two contests on their mobile application. The first contest, ‘Predict and Win’ aims to encourage users to predict the winners of each match of the FIFA World Cup, further enabling them to win Bitcoin rewards. It is believed that users can win up to 10,000 satoshis (the smaller denomination of Bitcoin) as fixed rewards, or up to 100% extra Bitcoin rewards on their next transaction.

Furthermore, the top three stackers during the duration of the contest will get a chance to win jackpot rewards with the ‘Stackers of the Tournament’ contest. The winner of the contest, or the highest stacker of the tournament, is expected to be rewarded with an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the first runner-up will get an Apple iPad Air (fifth generation), and the second runner-up wins an Apple AirPods Pro (second generation).

“The #BitcoinFootballFiesta will go on for nearly a month, and we are looking forward to this campaign,” Mohammed Roshan, co-founder and CEO, GoSats, said.

Going by GoSats’ official website, the company aims to enable a low-friction way to accumulate Bitcoin when people shop from over 250 brands reportedly listed on the platform, including Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, Myntra, among others.

