GoSats unveil their rewards-based campaign called #BitcoinFriday

GoSats, an Indian Bitcoin rewards platform, has made the announcement of a Bitcoin stacking opportunity through takeover of Black Friday celebrations with #BitcoinFriday.

According to the platform, the #BitcoinFriday campaign aims to encourage users to capitalise on earning Bitcoin. It is believed that the campaign will kick off on November 25, 2022, and will continue up until November 27, 2022. Through this, users are expected to get a chance to earn 100% extra #BitcoinRewards every time they make a transaction with the GoSats Card. This means that users of the GoSats Elite Card can earn fixed rewards of three percent Bitcoin back on all purchases they make with the card.

In parallel to this offer, the brand is also doing a contest on their social media. All users who post a picture/video of their card purchase with #BitcoinFriday and tag the brand on Instagram and Twitter are expected to win a prize of 10,000 satoshis.

“The Black Friday Sale across brands intends to mark an opportunity for our users to stack Bitcoin while spending. This campaign aims to run parallel to our #BitcoinFootballFiesta,” Mohammed Roshan, co-founder and CEO, GoSats, stated.

Going by GoSats’ official website, it aims to enable a low-friction way to accumulate Bitcoin when people shop from over 250 brands reportedly listed on the platform, including Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy and Myntra.

