GoSats launches its T20 World Cup Bitcoin rewards program

GoSats, an Indian Bitcoin rewards application, has launched a T20 World Cup Bitcoin rewards campaign to celebrate the cricket tournament by the name of “GoSats T20 World Cup Mania.”

According to the Bitcoin application, the campaign will run throughout the duration of the T20 World Cup and features a series of games for users to participate in and play to win Bitcoin, along with other rewards. Cricket fans and Bitcoiners can get a chance to earn sats daily with the cricket trivia. Users can log on to the application and participate in the quiz by answering five questions based on the world of cricket. The quiz will refresh every day and users who answer a minimum of three of the five quiz questions correctly can get a chance to win Bitcoin rewards.

The brand is also expected to carry out the weekly purchase streak, giving its users an opportunity to win up to 100,000 satoshis in total through the duration of the tournament. To win the weekly purchase streak, users have to shop for brand vouchers or make card transactions of over ₹200 for seven consecutive days. The reward for completing the first weekly purchase streak is expected to be 10,000 satoshis. Moreover, the prizes are believed will increase every week, and on completing all four weekly purchase streaks, users are expected to earn an amount of 100,000 satoshis. Along with this, the highest stacker of each week is expected to bag a reward for being the ‘Highest Stacker Of the Week’ contest. The GoSats T20 World Cup Mania went live on the application on October 18, 2022.

“With games, quizzes, and purchase rewards, we are looking forward to sharing rewards with our community of Bitcoiners and enjoying the tournament together. Our rewards campaign runs throughout the tournament, and we are awaiting for all users to participate and enjoy the campaign,” Mohammed Roshan, co-Founder and CEO, GoSats, stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn