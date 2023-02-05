scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Google invests $300M in AI firm earlier funded by Sam Bankman-Fried

According to a recent article by The New York Times, out of the $580 million raised, roughly $530 million was contributed by Bankman-Fried and his former business partners.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Google invests $300M in AI firm earlier funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
As per reports, Google Cloud has invested $300 million in Anthropic.

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup company, received over $500 million in funding from Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed, Cointelegraph noted.

Cointelegraph further stated that according to reports, Google Cloud has invested $300 million in Anthropic.

Financial Times reported the $300 million figure on February 4, but Anthropic confirmed the investment partnership with Google Cloud the same day without providing any numbers. According to Crunchbase, Bankman-fundraising Fried’s activities took place in April 2022, Cointelegraph stated.

Also Read

However, according to a recent article by The New York Times, out of the $580 million raised, roughly $530 million was contributed by Bankman-Fried and his former business partners.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 10:37 IST