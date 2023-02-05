Google invests $300M in AI firm earlier funded by Sam Bankman-Fried

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup company, received over $500 million in funding from Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed, Cointelegraph noted.

Cointelegraph further stated that according to reports, Google Cloud has invested $300 million in Anthropic.

Financial Times reported the $300 million figure on February 4, but Anthropic confirmed the investment partnership with Google Cloud the same day without providing any numbers. According to Crunchbase, Bankman-fundraising Fried’s activities took place in April 2022, Cointelegraph stated.

However, according to a recent article by The New York Times, out of the $580 million raised, roughly $530 million was contributed by Bankman-Fried and his former business partners.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

