Google Cloud collaborates with Tezos blockchain to ensure Web3.0’s growth 

Google and Tezos’ new partnership is set to transform the Web3.0 sector, as stated by Cointelegraph.

Sources suggest that Tezos Foundation, a Swiss non-profit foundation backing the Tezos blockchain, issued a statement that it had partnered with Google Cloud to let cloud computing-based users avail Tezos nodes and develop Web3.0 applications on the blockchain.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, this partnership intends to make it easier for ventures and developers to host and deploy RPC (Remote Procedure Call) nodes for Web3.0 applications by utilising the Tezos blockchain and Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

“The Tezos Foundation will provide new and existing Google Cloud customers access to its corporate baking program. Through the program, Tezos will offer Google Cloud customers that are interested in building Web3 applications, easy deployment of nodes and indexers on the Tezos protocol,” the announcement stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that this initiative will render select Tezos incubator startups with Google Cloud credits and mentorship through the Google for Startups Cloud Program. “At Google Cloud, we’re providing secure and reliable infrastructure for Web3 founders and developers to innovate and scale their applications,” James Tromans, engineering director, Web3.0 at Google Cloud, highlighted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read New York sues CoinEx, says crypto exchange failed to register with state

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn