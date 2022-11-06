Google cloud becomes a Solana validator

Google Cloud has announced an innovative collaboration with Solana, Cryptoslate informed. Google Cloud will join the Solana network and incorporate Solana into its diverse range of products and services. The company stated that it will run a Solana validator that generates blocks, allowing it to participate in and validate the Solana network, informed Cryptoslate.

In addition to becoming a validator, Google Cloud has been collaborating with Solana to bring its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana ecosystem. The Blockchain Node Engine is a fully managed node-hosting service provided by Google Cloud that eliminates the need for complex node operations. Previously, the service was solely focused on Ethereum and its burgeoning developer ecosystem, providing turnkey node hosting, Cryptoslate further stated.

Solana’s inclusion in the Blockchain Node Engine will significantly reduce the time required to run a Solana node, making it more accessible to more users.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

