Google adds Ethereum merge countdown clock

Sam Padilla, a developer at Google Cloud, revealed on Friday that the Google Search engine now displays a countdown clock for the Ethereum Merge, as reported by Cryptoslate.

There is now a native countdown clock displayed with the current hashrate, difficulty, and merge difficulty when searching for “Ethereum Merge.” The addition shows how deeply cryptocurrency has permeated FANG organisations and how many people are watching The Merge. Over the past few weeks, interest in The Merge has skyrocketed, and Google anticipates that it will do so in the days to come.

As reported by Crptoslate, Singapore, North Macedonia, Luxembourg, St. Helena, and Lithuania are the nations with the greatest interest in The Merge. Switzerland is the highest-ranking European nation at number 7, while China and the United States are at positions 17 and 18, respectively.

The development of the merging integration with Google, which Padilla led, also contributed to the increase in interest. In answer to Sassal, Padilla stated that the “search and labs team internally” developed the search feature after he conceptualised it.

As soon as the Ethereum Merge is complete, the pictured pandas will merge in classic Google fashion. Until The Merge happens, the pandas will also come closer to one another every day. A popular meme in the Ethereum merging culture is the panda.

The execution layer is represented by a black bear in the meme, whereas the consensus layer is symbolised by a white bear. The merging of the bears into a single fighting panda is known as The Merge.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

Also Read: Blockchain.com receives approval for opening Dubai-based office: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn