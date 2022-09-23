GitHub removes ban from Tornado Cash following OFAC guidance

Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixer, has returned to the software development platform GitHub after being banned for several weeks, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Preston Van Loon, an Ethereum engineer, came to Twitter on Thursday to report that GitHub has partially unbanned the Tornado Cash organisation and contributors from their platform. According to the developer, Tornado Cash’s code repositories are presently in read-only mode, implying that GitHub has yet to restore full functioning.

“However, that is a step forward from an outright ban.” “I continue to urge GitHub to reverse all actions and restore the repositories to their previous condition,” Van Loon said.

The most recent Tornado Cash repositories updates were made on August 22, or shortly after Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Semenov stated that his account was on the site, according to GitHub statistics. The United States Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) prohibited US residents from utilising Tornado Cash on August 8 and blacklisted 44 USD Coin (USDC) and Ether (ETH) addresses affiliated with the mixer.

Tornado Cash’s reintroduction to GitHub happened shortly after the OFAC updated its policy regarding Tornado Cash on September 13, announcing that copying or making the mixer’s code available online would not violate penalties. The OFAC also stated that US citizens would not be barred from browsing the Tornado Cash website if it became available again.

Tornado Cash, which is based on the Ethereum blockchain, is a programme that allows users to disguise their crypto transactions to safeguard their anonymity by obscuring information trails on the blockchain, Cointelegraph noted.

Following the OFAC ban, which resulted in the arrests of Tornado Cash developers for their involvement in money laundering using the network, the Ethereum mixer came under attention from global regulators.

