Genesis subsidiary sues ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ 

According to a court document submitted on January 23 and filed by GGC International Limited, a division of the defunct cryptocurrency lender Genesis, Roger Ver is the target of a $20.86 million claim, the Cryptoslate noted.

According to Cryptoslate, the troubled company claimed Ver didn’t settle cryptocurrency option trades that were set to expire on December 30, 2022.

Additionally, the bankrupt company requests that the court reimburse it for the costs incurred in filing the lawsuit against Ver. Ver has 20 days to respond to the accusations or a default judgement will be rendered against him.

Cryptoslate further noted that Genesis owns 100 percent of the British Virgin Islands company GGC. According to the website of the bankrupt lender, the company engages in spot trading activity and contracts for derivatives that include digital assets as a principal.

CoinFLEX, a cryptocurrency exchange, had previously claimed that Roger Ver owed it $47 million USDC. Later, the exchange claimed $84 million against the investor; Ver refuted these claims.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

