After FTX’s demise and subsequent bankruptcy, cryptocurrency lender Genesis requested a $1 billion emergency loan from investors, but it was unsuccessful, according to a Nov. 17 Wall Street Journal report, Cryptoslate noted.

The loan request came before the business informed customers earlier this week that redemptions would be halted.

The WSJ reported that Genesis requested the funds by Nov. 14 due to a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet,” citing a document it had reviewed.

An “ongoing run on deposits driven primarily by retail programmes and partners of Genesis (i.e., Gemini Earn) and institutional clients testing liquidity,” according to the document, was described.

According to Cointelegraph, the confidential document, according to a Genesis spokeswoman, was no longer valid, and the company is currently in “very positive conversations” with potential investors to recover liquidity, she told the Journal.

Both the duration and liquidity profiles of Genesis Global Capital, the lending arm of Genesis, were adversely affected.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

