Gate.io gets state-based operational licenses for unveiling services in US

Gate US, the United States unit of cryptocurrency exchange called Gate.io, has reportedly got operating licenses in “several” states with the aim to launch services in the country, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a December 19, 2022, statement, Lin Han, founder and president, Gate.io, stated that Gate US has received its registration as a money services business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the country’s money laundering and financial crimes platform. Han highlighted that the exchange “obtained some money transmission licenses or similar to operate, and is currently working to obtain more.”

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Gate US didn’t unveil names of the states from which it obtained licenses but said it is yet to receive users from the country at this stage. It is believed that states where the facility won’t be available include New York, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Reportedly, the exchange is slated to offer services for both retail and institutional users post opening in US.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that through a December 20, 2022, blog post, Gate.io predicted “inevitable” regulatory frameworks for 2023, on the basis of downfall of Terra ecosystem and bankruptcies of cryptocurrency platforms Celsius, BlockFi and FTX. In early December, 2022, a US lawmaker gave the introduction of bills for exchanges to unveil proof of reserves to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

