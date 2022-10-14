Gaming company Konami starts hiring for Web3.0 and metaverse-based offerings

Japanese gaming company Konami aims to expand its crypto-backed talent base while seeking the development of Web3.0 and metaverse experiences and a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, according to Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the gaming company is the recent platform which is signaling interest to increase Web3.0 offerings to acquire new employees. On October 13, the company made its recruitment announcement for system construction and service development around future metaverse and Web3.0 platforms. Konami mentioned about its research and development plans to add latest technology into its games and content, adding it also has plans to start an NFT trading platform for players to trade their in-game digital items.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Konami reportedly has a reputation among traditional gamer circles as the publisher behind Metal Gear Solid franchise, Castlevania, Dance Dance Revolution and Frogger. Konami is aiming to fill vacancies in positions such as system engineers, programmers, project managers, designers, directors for its venture in Web3.0. The selected applicants are expected to work on a unique digital item distribution platform with regard to Japanese guidelines for blockchain games. In January, the firm started a collection of NFTs for celebration of the anniversary of its Castlevania franchise. However, moves into NFTs by some traditional gaming companies haven’t been well received. Last month, Yves Guillemot, CEO, Ubisoft, highlighted that the company was only doing research around NFTs after its Quartz platform was subjected to criticism.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that certain gamers saw gaming companies’ moves into the NFT space as incentive based, with environmental concerns over the proof-of-work mining process used to mint them. Reporteldy, NFT sales have fallen in 2022 on account of cryptocurrency bear market implications. NFT marketplace OpenSea’s NFT sales fell as much as 99% from their record highs of more than $400 million earlier this year.

