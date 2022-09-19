Gaming companies intend for mainstream adoption of blockchain gaming

Japanese gaming companies are aiming for mainstream adoption of blockchain-based games, and are expected to not be influenced by the gamers’ section which is against cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an executive from the Oasys blockchain project said, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Ryo Matsubara, representative director, Oasys, at the 2022 Tokyo Games Show, highlighted on the importance of the project’s partners such as Bandai Namco, Sega and Square Enix with regard to collaborating in this project, with the presence of a long-term plan for blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) gaming.

“We have a shared vision about blockchain at the executive level. They don’t [want to] change that policy. They really understand the future adoption of blockchain. They’re not thinking about, you know, just the revenue, they want to create the next future [of gaming],” Matsubara added.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Bandai Namco has created games such as Tekken and Pac-Man and Square Enix developed the Final Fantasy franchise. Matsubara made the suggestions on initial development of new blockchain-based games, and that it needs time to mature before aiming for blockchain integrations with traditional games. “When the model is fixed, becomes sustainable and successful, then strong [popular] IP will be added,” Matsubara said. Matsubara emphasised on the problem of projects being dependent on the price of in-game tokens, due to demand for alleged speculation rather than gameplay.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Australian-oriented game developer and Animoca brands subsidiary Blowfish Studios Luke Sillay said that people intend to have games with a fun factor rather than earning tokens. As per Oasys, its proof-of-stake blockchain is aimed towards gaming and its mainnet launch is expected to happen in the upcoming months of this year. Furthermore, western gaming companies such as Fortnite developers, Epic games have reportedly increased their exposure to blockchain gaming. Recently, the Epic Games store listed a new free-to-play NFT game called Blankos Block Party by Mythical Games.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

