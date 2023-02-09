Fujitsu introduces Web3.0 platform to back global creators and companies

Japanese multinational technology company Fujitsu has revealed that a new Web3.0-based platform has been created to support global developers, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Fujitsu’s Web3.0 acceleration platform aims to create a development ecosystem, blockchain-oriented service APIs, high computing technologies simulations, AI, and combinatorial optimisation. It is believed that the facilities will be directed towards start-ups, partner companies, and universities developing Web3.0 solutions.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Fujitsu will provide free access to certain participants for its global partner program, the Fujitsu Accelerator Program for containers as a service (CaaS). From March, 2023, program partners can avail the platform in Japan, with the company aiming to broaden on a global scale within this year. It is believed that Fujitsu emphasised on three themes for its Web3.0 platform, including “the realisation of a co-creation society through decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), rights management and utilisation of digital content, and the realisation of digital trust.”

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in order to back the growth of its new platform, Fujitsu will set up a global planning and development competition, for developing DAO communities and creating new Web3.0 services.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

