FTX Ventures plans to take a 30% stake in Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital – CNBC

FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s investment firm SkyBridge Capital, CNBC reported on Friday, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by crypto’s white-knight Sam Bankman-Fried.

Skybridge will be using a portion of funding to deploy $40 million in cryptocurrency investments to hold on the company’s balance sheet, CNBC said.

Bankman-Fried, 30, who is from California but lives in the Bahamas where FTX is based, has thrown several lifelines to digital asset platforms which have faltered as cryptocurrency prices have cratered.

Representatives for FTX and SkyBridge did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

