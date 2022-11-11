FTX US expected to stop trading on its platform, exchange announces

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO, FTX, gave assurance to the cryptocurrency community that the current events will only be affecting FTX International, as reported by Cointelegraph.

“FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow,” Bankman-Fried said.

According to Cointelegraph, it is believed that people have started to raise questions on the legitimacy of the statement due to a recent announcement of FTX’s website. Insights from the banner at the top of FTX US’ website stated that trading is expected to be halted on FTX US in a couple of days. The announcement urged exchange users to “please close down any positions” that they intend to close down, while providing the assurance to users that “withdrawals are and will remain open.”

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, FTX International’s liquidity issues came to light in the past seven days when Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO, Binance, made the announcement that his exchange would be liquidating its FTX Token holdings. Reportedly, Zhao’s announcement created a bank run whereby FTX’s users attempted to withdraw funds only to discover that the exchange lacked proper amount of liquidity on hand to meet the demand.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that within the past week, reports have also come up on account of Bankman-Fried mentioning about the exchange’s need for eight billion dollars in emergency funding for coverage of the withdrawal requests and aimed to raise three to four billion dollars. On October 10, 2022, data from Etherscan made the indications that the cryptocurrency exchange had resumed with its withdrawals.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: From CeFi to DeFi; how decentralisation of finance can be the next level for cross-chain technology

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn