FTX spent $40M on food, flights, and hotels in 9 months, says Court filings

Just nine months prior to the collapse of the exchange, court documents showed that FTX’s Bahamian subsidiary spent a staggering sum of money on opulent hotels, lodging, travel, and meals, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, FTX Digital Markets spent $40 million between January and September 2022, according to bankruptcy court documents analysed by Business Insider. This was only two months before the company filed for bankruptcy, citing liquidity issues.

Cointelegraph noted that more than $15 million was spent on upscale lodging, $5.8 million of which was spent at the Albany Hotel, one resort. Sam Bankman-Fried resided in his $30 million penthouse at this opulent resort up until his arrest, the report said.

The Grand Hyatt, a four-star hotel that hosted British royalty in March 2022, cost about $3.6 million. Additionally, the five-star Rosewood resort received an expenditure of $800,000.

Additionally, the documents show that almost $7 million was spent on meals and entertainment, with catering services accounting for about half of that total. Over $500,000 was spent on postage and delivery, while nearly $4 million was spent on flights, Cointelegraph stated.

Additionally, FTX gave a lot of money to Bahamas-based charities and organisations.

According to a January 8 report in local media, there have been rumours that some of these donations may need to be returned as the Caribbean island nation tries to move on.

On January 3, Bankman-Fried entered a not guilty plea to eight criminal accusations before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Cointelegraph further stated.

